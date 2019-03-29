Review of wait times at Craigavon Bridge

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly has welcomed a review by the Department for Infrastructure into the timings applied to the traffic lights at the Waterside end of the Craigavon Bridge.

The Department has now written to Colr. Reilly confirming that signal timings at Victoria Road/ Craigavon Bridge junction has been checked and are currently operating in accordance with the design of the junction.

However, in the letter issued to Colr. Reilly, the Department confirms that the contractor Siemens has been asked to reassess the performance of the junction during the AM and PM peak times, in order to review the allocated timings for each traffic phase at this junction.

“Following Siemens assessments on the performance of the junction possible alternatives will be considered and adjustments made to timings were permitted,” the letter from the Department states.

Councillor Reilly said: “A number of constituents have contacted me to express frustration at the short duration of the green light that allows traffic approaching from Victoria Road to enter Duke Street and Spencer Road at the end of the Craigavon Bridge.

“In busy morning and evening periods, it can take over 30 minutes to travel 0.7miles from the Foyle Search and Rescue Boathouse through this junction.

“Therefore, I welcome the decision by DfI officials to instruct contractors to appraise this junction again in terms of the timing being applied to each traffic lane.”

Concluding, Colr. Reilly added: “This location is a key gateway to our city and I hope that this review - and any identified changes - will give people confidence that the junction is working at optimum performance.”