Road closed due to accident
A main thoroughfare in Derry has been closed due to a road accident.
By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The accident occurred in the Waterside area of the city at approximately 10am this morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland stated: “Spencer Road in the city is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
"The closure is in place from Victoria Road at the bridge to the traffic lights at Simpson's Brae.
"Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey.”
There are no further details.