The accident occurred in the Waterside area of the city at approximately 10am this morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland stated: “Spencer Road in the city is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

"The closure is in place from Victoria Road at the bridge to the traffic lights at Simpson's Brae.

Dale's Corner. The nearby Spencer Road is closed from Simpson's Brae to Duke Street.

"Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey.”