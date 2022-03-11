Road closed due to crash in Claudy area
Police are dealing with a serious one vehicle accident in the Claudy area.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:08 pm
A PSNI statement said: “Motorists are advised that the road is currently closed at the end of the Monadore Road, Claudy, due to a serious one vehicle road traffic collision. The Altinure Road is also closed.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
Earlier, motorists were asked to exercise extreme caution due to a significant oil spill on a Northern Ireland road this evening.
The spill has occurred on the Mulvin Road, Victoria Bridge, Country Tyrone.
PSNI also asked drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.