Road closed due to ongoing security alert in Mount Carmel Heights
Police have advised of a road closure in Strabane due to a security alert in the town this morning.
By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning, Friday November 18.
“The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Police said that no homes have been evacuated at this time.
“A further update will be provided in due course,” the spokesperson said.