A two vehicle car crash has resulted in a road closure at Feeny.

Just after 8 p.m. the PSNI stated: "Motorists are advised that following a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of the Glenedra and Altinure roads near Feeny, the Glenedra road is closed country-bound towards Moneyneany and the Altinure road is closed between Dungiven and Park."

There are not further details at present.