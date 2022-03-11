Road traffic collision on carriageway at Maydown in Derry
Motorists have been urged to seek alternative routes following a road traffic collision in Maydow.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:57 pm
Police are dealing with the collision on the busy Clooney Carriageway close to the junction with Temple Road.
The collision happened on the road heading from the city towards Maydown.
"Please avoid as there are already large tailbacks," a PSNI spokesperson said.
Meanwhile there has been oil spilled on the stretch of road from the Milltown Straight filling station in the direction of Strabane for approximately 1 mile.
Motorists in the Newtonstewart area are urged to please drive with caution in this area.