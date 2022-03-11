Road traffic collision on carriageway at Maydown in Derry

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are dealing with the collision on the busy Clooney Carriageway close to the junction with Temple Road.

The collision happened on the road heading from the city towards Maydown.

"Please avoid as there are already large tailbacks," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile there has been oil spilled on the stretch of road from the Milltown Straight filling station in the direction of Strabane for approximately 1 mile.