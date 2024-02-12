Robotics team Foyle Roboclub from Derry win two awards
A Foyle Roboclub spokesman said: "Our outstanding team, featuring Mykyta Telychko, Makar Telychko ( St Joseph's Boys' School ), and Kacper Olejniczak, Ciaron Grieve (St. Patrick's & St. Brigid's College), showcased exceptional skills and creativity in a competition that brought together 24 teams."
The challenge required each team to design and program robots to tackle tasks on a special field, as well as develop and present innovative projects aligned with this season's theme.
Said the spokesman: "Foyle Roboclub not only met but exceeded expectations, securing the first place in the robot competition with an impressive score of 380 points. Additionally, our team received a well-deserved award for the top spot in robot design."
The First Lego League Challenge is an international educational program engaging teenagers up to the age of 16 from over 106 countries worldwide. Each year, teams from around the globe construct and program their own robots, work on innovative projects, engage with experts, and present their robot's performance to judges in regional and international tournaments.
Foyle Roboclub said: "We express our gratitude to the organizers The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) for the opportunity to participate in the championship, to all the teams for the wonderful atmosphere at the tournament, to parents for their amazing children and support for their participation, and to St Mary's Youth Centre for their support in preparing for the tournament.
"Huge congratulations to the talented members of Team Foyle Roboclub for their outstanding achievements! Your hard work, dedication, and innovation shine bright. Here's to more success in all your future endeavours!"