'Ryan McBride Stadium' proposal could go out to public consultation next month

A proposal to name the Brandywell the 'Ryan McBride Stadium' looks set to go out to consultation in April.

A 12 week consultation process on the proposal will run from April 9 to July 1 if members of Derry City and Strabane District Council approve the process later this month.

Members of the local authority's Local Governance and Strategic Planning Committee approved the move on Tuesday.

If it goes ahead the consultation will cost £4,000 and will require at least 550 respondents to be deemed valid.

