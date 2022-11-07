News you can trust since 1772
Safety barriers will keep Bogside pedestrians and motorists safe

The installation of safety barriers on a pathway leading onto a busy thoroughfare in the Bogside will keep pedestrians and motorists safe, a local councillor has said.

By Kevin Mullan
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:07pm

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Moor Patricia Logue has welcomed the introduction of safety railings adjacent to Dove Gardens and Durrow Park.

Councillor Logue said: “I would like to thank the Department for Infrastructure for introducing these railings adjacent to the pedestrian ramp at Durrow Park.

Residents had contacted me concerned that a child on a bicycle, a pram being pushed, or a pedestrian couldn’t quite easily go out onto the road at this spot.

The new safety railings on the Lecky Road.

“This is a very busy road and is just across the street from the junction for the right turn under the Lecky Road flyover, which is always extremely busy with vehicles.

“So, the installation of these barriers will help keep pedestrians and motorists safe in the times ahead."

The railings are located adjacent to Durrow Park and Dove Gardens
