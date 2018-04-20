Safety fears due to street lights out in Glenowen area

A Derry woman has said she fears for her safety if damaged street lights outside her home are not repaired.

The Glenowen resident said that street lights in the area have been out for around seven weeks.

She said that at the start of March the two lights outside her home were knocked off during public works in the area, and have not been repaired since.

She added that she has been told the lights will not be fixed until two new lights are installed elsewhere on the street.

The young mother claimed she is afraid she could be attacked as she works until late and is not home until around 10pm. “It is really, really dark,” she said. “There are flats facing me and young boys running about.

“It is pitch back when I am coming home from work. I am coming up steps to the side of my house at night and it is ridiculous how dark it is. It makes you afraid of being attacked and there are other residents who are also afraid.

“I have two young children and I have to lock doors. There have been boys in stealing oil around this area, break-ins and you don’t know who is going about. “

She said other residents in the area, including an elderly woman opposite, were also concerned for their personal safety.

Responding to the concerns raised, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department is currently installing new street lights in this area and aims to have these operational within the next couple of weeks.”