Safety railings at busy Derry crossing destroyed
A safety railing at a busy pedestrian crossing on one of the city's most heavily used thoroughfares has been almost completely destroyed overnight.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:57 am
It appears the railings at a pelican crossing on the Strand Road at Meadowbank were hit by an errant vehicle.
A concerned pedestrian told the 'Journal' it's fortunate no-one was injured or worse.
"If you see the damage you can tell it must have involved significant force," she said. "It's fortunate no one was using the crossing at the time."