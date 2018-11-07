Santa returns to Foyleside this Saturday

Lots of messages have been coming through from the North Pole and Derry is delighted to announce that Santa will be making a return to Foyleside Shopping Centre!

Santa will arrive by sleigh at 11am on Saturday, November 10, and will be escorted by a full team of elves and reindeer. Based on last years’ experience, Santa’s arrival is set to once again take place in spectacular fashion, and he would like to encourage all the boys and girls on his Nice List to come down and help him.

Everyone is welcome this Christmas to experience the magic of the occasion. Friendly Faces will be making a return to Foyleside and engaging in a whole range of activities between 10am and 3pm, including face painting, balloon modelling, reindeer cupcake decorating and much, much more!

Santa said: “I’m extremely excited to return to the grotto at Foyleside Shopping Centre this Christmas. It’s been a busy year at the North Pole, and the elves have all been working especially hard to make this Christmas wonderful. But now the real work begins, and we know that the boys and girls of Derry are here to help, so we can’t wait to meet them!”

Centre-manager, Fergal Rafferty added: “Foyleside Shopping Centre is set to be a real hub of activity this Christmas. Everything is under one roof, from the latest gadgets and electronics, to seasonal fashion trends, and even gift cards for that special person who’s impossible to buy for!”

