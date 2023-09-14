Watch more videos on Shots!

Schools in Leeds have introduced extra safety measures today after a ‘threatening e-mail’ was reportedly sent to 80 across the city. Leeds City Council has now released a statement outlining the incident.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post Leeds City Council has been in touch with schools, and a spokesperson for the authority said: “We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools.”

E-mails have been sent out to parents, and schools have asked carers to keep the phone lines clear incase of an emergency.

A series of emails from schools to parents have been seen by the YEP . An email, sent from Wigton Moor Primary School to parents, said: “We have received an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made towards a number of schools in Leeds this morning with the intention of violence towards children.

“Children and staff MUST remain inside school until further notice. Ground floor classrooms please lower your blinds.The police have been informed.”

The principal of Westerton Primary Academy , in Leeds sent an e-mail which said: “You may be aware that we have received a notice from Leeds City Council that all schools in Leeds need to be vigilant with regard to those entering school sites.”

Wigton Moor Primary School in Alwoodley, Leeds, which warned staff with an email, seen by the YEP.

“The information is not specific in nature and is not attributed to any particular school. At this stage, we have undertaken appropriate checks and please be reassured that safeguarding and safety procedures are in place including increased staff presence on duty and around school.”

Commenting on the ongoing incident , a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.