Search on to find Ireland’s €175 million Euromillions winner

The search is on to identify the recipient of the highest ever Lottery win in Ireland after someone scooped a mind- blowing €175 million on the EuroMillions jackpot.

One incredibly lucky player in Ireland scooped the win on Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot.

The record-breaking win eclipses the €115 million won by Limerick Woman Dolores McNamara in July 2005.

It is the 14th Irish EuroMillions win since the game was launched in Ireland in 2004.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, tonight advised EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they have landed this mega windfall.

“This is an incredible win for an Irish EuroMillions player!” he said. “And a record win for the National Lottery. We are thrilled. We are advising our players to check their tickets and if they are the winner sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process.”

Mr Griffin added: “The shop that sold the winning ticket will not be revealed for a few days. With such a big win we have procedures to go through but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can. Whilst this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can.”

“This has been an incredibly lucky period for players on the island of Ireland. In January a Northern Ireland couple won an amazing €127 million in the EuroMillions jackpot. The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air.”

The EuroMillions has been rolling for several weeks. The maximum EuroMillions jackpot of €190 million has only been paid out three times ever in the history of EuroMillons. EuroMillions is played in nine countries.

The roll call of the lucky thirteen Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date is as follows:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

In June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

February 2019: Single winner of EuroMillions. Location to be disclosed.

Almost 30 cent in every Euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over Ireland in the areas of health, sport, arts, culture, heritage, youth, community and the Irish language.