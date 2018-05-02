Security alert in Derry - Elderly being helped to evacuate - Colr. McCauley

Staff from a local community centre have had to help dress and evacuate elderly and vulnerable residents during a security alert in the Shantallow area of Derry, a local Councillor has said.

Sinn Fein Councillor Conchur McCauley said local people were experiencing major disruption after a suspect device was found at a car in Drumleck Drive this morning.

Evacuated residents are currently being accommodated at Shantallow Community Centre, while Army Technical Officers are currently at the scene.

Mr McCauley, who has been at the scene since the alarm was raised this morning, said: “The residents here have been here a life-time and many are older and vulnerable residents.

“Staff from the Community Centre have been allowed through for a few minutes to help dress those residents who need help to bring them to the community centre.”

Colr. McCauley added: “This should be condemned by all. There is a school next to the street and everybody is being disrupted by this.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed earlier today: “There’s a security alert in Drumleck Drive in Derry. A number of people have been moved from their homes while police examine a suspicious object.

“Evacuated residents are being accommodated in Shantallow Community Centre.”