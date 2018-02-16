Senator bringing Irish passport office campaign to Derry tomorrow

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has urged local people to support a campaign coming to Derry this weekend to locate an Irish Passport Office in the North.

Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile will be bringing the #6CoPassports campaign to Newmarket Street tomorrow (Sat.) and will be encouraging people to sign the online petition.

Colr. Kelly said: “According to figures published in the January, 53,715 people in the North applied for Irish passports the year before the vote on Brexit. This increased to 67,582 in 2016, and 80,964 in 2017.

“Staff in the Passport Office have been doing a fantastic job under immense pressure as a result of Brexit. The Irish Government must acknowledge that increased demand from the public warrants necessary investment to meet a clear and identifiable need.

“During his recent appearance in front of the Oireachtas Committee on the Good Friday Agreement, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile put it to Minister Simon Coveney that he explore the idea of a dedicated “citizenship hub” located in the North. I firmly believe that the office should be located in Derry city. This could be a place for passport applications to be processed but also a valuable resource in assisting Irish citizens in terms of their legal rights and entitlements post-Brexit. It would also create jobs,” he said.