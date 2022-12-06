A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leckpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh Road.

“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

