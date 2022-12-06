Serious road traffic collision in Strabane district: Road closed at Artigarvan
Police and ambulance crews are currently attending a serious road traffic collision in Artigarvan.
By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.
“Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leckpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh Road.
“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
Most Popular