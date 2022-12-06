News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Serious road traffic collision in Strabane district: Road closed at Artigarvan

Police and ambulance crews are currently attending a serious road traffic collision in Artigarvan.

By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of diversions at the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leckpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh Road.

Hide Ad

“Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

PSNI.
Most Popular

There are no further details at present.

StrabaneDiversionsMotoristsPSNI