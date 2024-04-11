Several people believed to have witnessed collision on A6 roundabout in Derry
Officers at Strand Road have asked people to come forward following the incident in the Drumahoe area last Saturday evening.
“We are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run road traffic collision on the Lismacarol Roundabout at the Drumahoe end of the Glenshane Road on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
“We believe that multiple members of the public may have witnessed a collision at this location at approximately 7.20pm involving a grey Citroen DS3 and a grey Peugeot 308,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.
The police service is asking members of the public who saw anything which would help in their investigation, or you have captured dash cam footage of this incident, to contact 101 and quote reference number 1649 of April 6, 2024.
