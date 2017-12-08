Shooting in Derry: Culprits ‘at war with community’

Those behind the shooting of a man is Creggan are at war with the community, a local Councillor has said.

Creggan Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell, along with the Chair of the Local Policing and Community Partnership, Alderman Drew Thompson, today condemned the shooting of the 41-year-old man in the Central Drive area of Creggan on Thursday evening.

The man was shot in the ankle close to the Creggan shops at around 7.45pm and was taken from the scene to hospital.

Colr. Campbell said “The shooting of this man is wrong and I condemn it.

“The people of Creggan and this city do not want these actions taking place on their streets.

“Just this week we had hundreds of children and people of all ages taking part in Christmas events and events to mark the 70th anniversary of Creggan, celebrating all that is good about this community.

“It’s clear those responsible have nothing to offer society and are at war with the local community.

“There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police.”

Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Drew Thompson, has also condemned last night’s shooting.

Speaking after the incident Alderman Thompson stated: “These assaults must be condemned by all members of our community.

“The shooting cannot and should not be justified. The criminal gang that carried out the horrific attack have no concern for people living in the area and no matter what rationale is put forward this vicious assault has no place in our society.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Police this morning are appealing for witnesses following the shooting in Creggan.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack.

“It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1190 of 07/12/17.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Creggan shops or Westway.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”