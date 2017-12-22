‘Shop local this Christmas and keep money in Derry’

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged people to consider local businesses when they are out and about doing their last minute Christmas shopping.

The Sinn Féin MLA met this week with Jemma Duffy from ‘Independent Derry’ – a local initiative which is encouraging shoppers to support local businesses over the festive period.

She said: “The ‘Independent Derry’ card is a fantastic initiative which places local business at the top of the shopping list and guides people through the doors of the vibrant independent businesses that our city has to offer.

“These have been tough economic times and we need to do all we can to help our traders and businesses.

“They are part of the local community and in our town centres, they are the local community.”

She said backing local businesses would help keep money circulating in the Derry area.

“They generate wealth, employment and opportunity and are the glue which binds communities together.

“I encourage all to consider shopping local this Christmas,” said the Foyle Sinn Féin MLA.