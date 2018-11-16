‘Sign repairs needed’

SDLP Councillor for Foyleside Shauna Cusack has called for repairs to be carried out to damaged traffic bollards and signs as winter approaches.

She said she was pleased to see Department of Infrastructure (DfI) engineers replacing a broken bollard in the area but was disappointed a more extensive works programme was not being carried out.

“I understand and appreciate that budgets are stretched, but these are very busy roads and in the winter months visibility is poor.

“I have requested the area receive more attention as we cannot ignore road safety, especially in an area next to a local primary school. I am pleased that Transport NI have agreed to look into the issue,” she said.