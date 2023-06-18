'Slow down': Gardai in Donegal detect drivers in Inishowen reportedly doing 137km and 145km an hour

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit have also arrested a driver who they said failed to stop after being “observed performing a number of dangerous driving manoeuvres”.

A garda spokesperson said: “This arrest was made possible because of cross border co-operation with the PSNI.”

The spokesperson added: “Bad driver behaviour is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated. Do not risk lives on the roads.”

In relation to the incidents in the north of the county, the spokesperson said: “Buncrana Roads Policing Unit have issued Fixed Charge Penalty Notices to two drivers this evening who were detected exceeding the speed limit of 100KPH.

“One vehicle was detected travelling at 137KPH and the other was detected travelling at 145KPH.

“Both drivers will now have to pay a fine of €160 and will receive 3 penalty points.”

"Slow down. The roads are damp and as a result will be slippy.

Gardai have appealed to motorists to slow down.

"If you value your licence, do not engage in reckless/ dangerous driving. Keep the race in it's place and slow down!”

Meanwhile, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group earlier this week separately issued a general road safety appeal to everyone attending the rally at the weekend.