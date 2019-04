Motorists have been asked to use caution with slushy snow on some routes this morning, according to Trafficwatch NI.

A weet this morning said: "Salting of roads on scheduled network was undertaken.

"Thurs AM in North of Province - high ground routes around #Limavady due to slushy snow conditions & risk of ice forming."

They add: "Road users again advised to exercise caution when travelling particularly when driving on untreated roads".