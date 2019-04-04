Someone's going to be seriously injured if bikers don't desist, warn police

The PSNI have warned it's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured if quad and motorcyclist riders don't stop using the residential streets of the Bogside and Brandywell as a speedway track.

The force's Neighbourhood Policing Team for the area has said its officers are investigating dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour involving quads and motorcycles within the Moore Walk and Dove Gardens areas in the city.

The PSNI stated: "This behaviour is having a negative impact on the local community and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured. It is the duty of us all to protect the more vulnerable members of society and we need your help identifying the offenders before a child get injured as a result.

"These people are known locally, so speak with us now so we can put a stop to it! Your information is vital.

"Have you witnessed these events and recognised anyone involved?

"Do you know where these vehicles are stored?

"Do you have CCTV or mobile footage which may assist?"

The PSNI asked anyone with information to contact Strand Road on the non-emergency number '101' or, alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.