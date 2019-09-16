Songs of Love and Loss kicks off classic winter

The Ulster Orchestra is returning to Derry for an exciting run of concerts in the Millennium Forum and Guildhall from Thursday, October 3.

It starts with ‘Songs of Love and Loss’ on Thursday, October 3, at 7.30pm in the Guildhall.

The opening concert features the works of Richard Wagner, Edward Elgar and Howard Skempton, and is led by Principal Guest Conductor, Jac van Steen with the award-winning Dutch Mezzo-Soprano, Christianne Stotijn.

Wagner’s ‘Wesendonck Lieder’ is among the works featured. It was written by Wagner following an affair with Mathilde Wesendonck in 1857 that led to the break-up of his marriage to his wife Minna. Elgar’s ‘Second Symphony’ was “also written in a maelstrom of emotion around the relationship with his muse at the time, Alice Stuart-Wortley,” said the promoter.

And to open the PRS Foundation’s Resonate programme have allowed the Orchestra to perform Howard Skempton’s first major work for orchestra, ‘Lento’.

Five more concerts will be performed in Derry over the winter and into next spring.

Handel’s Messiah – Derry Guildhall, Friday, December 13, 2019, 7.00pm

The Magic of Christmas - Millennium Forum, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 8.00pm

A Night in Vienna! - Millennium Forum, Sunday, January 5, 2020, 7.00pm

Music for Valentines – Derry Guildhall, Thursday, February 13, 2020, 7.30pm

Chopin and Bruckner – Derry Guildhall, Thursday, May 14, 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets at www.millenniumforum.co.uk or call 02871264455