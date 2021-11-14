Son’s slurry warning as 10 years pass since tragedy struck farm

This Sunday, November 14, marks 10 years since tragedy struck on the Hyndman family farm near Maghera, claiming the life of Glenny - a well-known man whose son, Ivor, described as “big and strong”.

Now, Ivor wants to raise awareness of the dangers associated with slurry and the “devastation” caused to families when a tragedy like this occurs.

Ivor said it is “hard to believe” that a decade has passed since the heartbreaking event and admitted it was something they never expected to happen to them.

He explained: “On 14 November 2011, I was working with my dad on the farm.

“We were mixing slurry in the underground tanks in preparation for pumping into our slurry store.

“The mixing process had just begun, so we exited the cattle shed to allow the dangerous gases to rise and escape.

“We had carried out this operation many times, over many years, and were very aware of the dangers surrounding slurry.”

Ivor barred the gate into the cattle shed and told his dad that he had a message to do and that he would be back soon.

“I reminded him not to go into the shed until I returned, and to allow the mixer to do its job,” he continued.

“As I was driving off, I shouted out to him, ‘stay out of that house, remember the gases’.

“He gave me a big thumbs up and a big smile as I drove off.”

Sadly, that was the last time Ivor would see his father alive.

“When I returned a short time later, I couldn’t find him,” Ivor stated.

“After a frantic search of the farm, and a couple of phonecalls to neighbours, I found his cap floating in the slurry tank.”

Emergency services arrived on the scene where they recovered Glenny from the tank.

It was a difficult and dangerous operation by the local fire and rescue service team, to whom the Hyndman family are deeply indebted.

Ivor continued: “I was absolutely devastated.

“I couldn’t believe that this had happened to us.

“It is something that you hear about on the news, but never expect it to happen to you.

“I would like this to serve as a reminder to farmers of the dangers while working with slurry and the devastation it causes to a family when a tragedy like this occurs,” he ended.