Sparks to fix factory tribute

A tribute to Derry’s shirt factory workers, which has been shining over the city from atop the Rosemount factory since 2013, is being put back in order.

‘A Stitch In Time’, the giant light installation, which formed part of the Lumiere project during City of Culture 2013 and was later gifted to the city, has been on the blink recently.

Sinn Féin’s Mickey Cooper said: “The lights on this sign have not been working for a period of time. The neon sign introduced during the City of Culture year was thankfully kept due to good work of former Minister Carál Ní Chuilín. It is now one of Derry’s iconic pieces of public artwork. I contacted the council and asked them to carry out repair work on the sign as soon as possible. They have now been in touch with me to say that the repairs will take place in the coming days.”