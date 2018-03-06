Special Icon of the Holy Family due at St. Eugene’s Cathedral tomorrow

To icon of the Holy Family will be in St. Eugene’s Cathedral from tomorrow, Wednesday March 7, at 12:30 pm until Monday March 12 at 11 am, the Derry Diocese has confirmed.

The icon is coming to Derry to mark the celebration of the World Meeting of Families .

Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown, will lead Night Prayers tomorrow night at 8:30 pm.

A spokesperson for the Diocese said: “You are welcome to visit the Cathedral and pray at the icon during this time. “A petition box is available for prayers and these will be brought to the World meeting of Families in August.”

The icon of the Holy Family was specially commissioned for the World Meeting of Families and was written by iconographer Mihai Cucu, assisted by the Redemptoristine Sisters of the Monastery of St. Alphonsus, Iona Road, Dublin, as part of their ongoing prayer for families.

The icon was unveiled and anointed last summer. It takes the form of a triptych with the Archangels Michael and Gabriel on the doors and inside depicts the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.