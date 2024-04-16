Spencer Road in Derry reopens after partial closure due to ‘debris falling from insecure building’
Spencer Road was briefly closed to traffic coming from the Craigavon Bridge and Victoria Road and Duke Street.
It reopened at approximately 12.30pm.
Police earlier said officers were accompanying the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at the scene of an incident on Spencer Road in the Waterside where ‘debris is falling from an insecure building’.
"To allow emergency services to deal with the incident, Spencer Road is closed to traffic coming from the Victoria Road/Duke Street junction. Access onto Spencer Road is not possible from Fountain Hill.
"All access will be from Dungiven Road. Spencer Road is open until the junction at Malvern Terrace and motorists will be directed to use Simpson’s Brae.
"We will update you in due course to advise when the road has re-opened,” a PSNI statement confirmed just after 12.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.
