St. Eugene’s Cathedral to host Passion Play this weekend

Local people have been advised that the St. Eugene’s Cathedral Passion Play will take place this Sunday, March 25.

The sequence of events leading up to the Crucifixion of Christ will be re-enacted from 8.00 p.m.

A spokesperson for St. Eugene’s parish urged local people: “Come out and show your support for all the young people involved in the play.”

The Passion relates to the final movements of Jesus’ life prior to the Resurrection, from His entrance to Jerusalem, the Last Supper, arrest and trial before the Sanhedrin and later Pontius Pilate, the carrying of the Cross, through to the Crucifixion on Mount Calvary on Good Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mass of Chrism will take place at St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Holy Thursday, March 29, at 10am.

This is the only Mass in the Diocese on Holy Thursday morning, with the Bishop of Derry Dr. Donal McKeown the main celebrant, joined by priests from across the Diocese.