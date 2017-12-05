St. Mary’s scientists are off to the RDS yet again

Students from St. Mary’s College have once again been shortlisted as finalists in the 2018 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition and will be heading to the RDS in January to compete.

They are among eighteen County Derry students from St. Mary’s, Oakgrove, Loreto College, Coleraine Grammar and Coleraine Academical Institution, who will be taking part in the 54th annual exhibition in Dublin between January 10 and 13 in 2018.

The Co. Derry students’ entries focus on topics from an investigation into the effect of different coloured LEDs on the growth of plants to a project that looks into reducing particulate pollution using ionisers.

This year’s award is also more special than ever, as the 2018 overall winner will represent Ireland in the European Union Contest for Young Scientists when it comes to Dublin in September 2018.

The exhibition is one of the largest and longest running STEM events in the world, and challenges students to imagine a big idea and bring it to life through research and development in a practical way, outside of the classroom.

Acting Managing Director of NI Networks, Garret Kavanagh said: “BT is proud to announce the participants who have qualified for the 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. As a leading technology company, we know how important it is to foster student’s interest in STEM subjects in every school in Northern Ireland to ensure that we have the necessary skills to move forward as a society. We want to inspire a future workforce of science and technology innovators. This is why we are so proud of our continued involvement with BTYSTE.

