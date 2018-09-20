Storm Bronagh to impact upon North

The Met Office has named the second storm of the year Storm Bronagh and it is expected to bring rain to the North of Ireland on Thursday evening.

The Met Office has named the second storm of the year Storm Bronagh and it is expected to bring rain to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

Storm Bronagh will bring wind gusts of 45-50 mph quite widely around exposed coasts and in a few spots inland, while some gusts of 60-65 mph are possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England.

The strong winds will be accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of squally heavy rain in places.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the strongest winds are expected to occur as Storm Bronagh moves offshore into the North Sea, there is a low likelihood of damaging winds in places through this evening and overnight with possible could impacts to people travelling in England and Wales. However the strongest winds are most likely along the north east coast of England in the early hours of the morning."