Storm Isha: 31 pictures of the damage caused as ferocious storm blew through Derry

Storm Isha wreaked havoc, felling trees, blocking roads and depriving thousands of people of electricity as it blew through Derry and Donegal.
Here is a selection of pictures of the aftermath of the storm from Sunday night and Monday.
A trolley canopy in Sainsbury’s supermarket in Derry capsized and was sent flying across the car park. Photo: Kevin Mullan
A tree surgeon repairs a damaged tree on Duncreggan Road Photo: Kevin Mullan
Collapsed fencing at Ebrington. Photo: Kevin Mullan
A loose section of roofing at the Apex building on Butcher Street resulted in the road being closed on Monday. Photo: Kevin Mullan