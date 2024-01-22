Storm Isha leaves wreckage in Derry and Donegal with trees felled, roads closed, thousands without power

Thousands of homes remain without power, felled trees continue to block roads, and damage and debris are being cleared up across Derry and Donegal after Storm Isha battered the north west overnight.

The PSNI in Derry have warned people of the potential for further disruption with a yellow warning for wind still live until noon.

“We've received a number of reports of fallen trees on roads throughout the city and District. These include Ardlough Road, on Victoria Road in Newbuildings, Baronscourt Road in Newtownstewart and Knockbrack Road in Castlederg. Please allow extra time for your journey. Be aware of debris on the roads; slow down and drive with extra caution. Stay safe,” a spokesperson said.

Thousands of homes across Derry and Donegal have been left without power as a result of the storm.

A trolley canopy overturned in Sainsbury's car park during Storm Isha

This morning Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks are dealing with dozens of power cuts across the north west including significant outages in Newbuildings where 2,311 customers have been affected.

Equally, ESB engineers have been tasked to faults all over Inishowen with 1,692 customers in Moville, 1,470 in Carndonagh and 1,129 in Buncrana left in the dark by three outages alone during the storm.

NIE Networks said the severity and prolonged duration of Storm Isha has caused widespread damage to the electricity network across the North with approximately 40,000 customers left without electricity on Monday morning.

The worst affected areas are Dungannon, Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Newry and Omagh.

The Ardlough Road remained closed on Monday due to a fallen tree.

Randal Gilbert, NIE Networks Director said: “We have mobilised all our teams and will be doing all we can to restore power as quickly as we can however, the significant level of damage and the active weather warnings in place until Wednesday, mean it is likely that this will be a multi-day event.”

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that a significant number of obstructions have been reported across the entire road network.

The Foyle Bridge, which was closed to all vehicles on Sunday and into Monday morning due to dangerously high winds, has reopened, however.

"If making a journey please be aware that there may be fallen trees, branches or other debris on the road.

Powerful winds caused destruction during Storm Isha, including at Sainsbury's car park.

“Please consider if your journey is necessary.

“If you do have to travel please slow down and exercise extreme caution given the high risk of obstructions on the roads,” DfI stated via its Traffic WatchNI notice page.

Significant storm damage was felt across the wider north west. Several large trees collapsed in the high winds while a trolley canopy in Sainsbury’s supermarket in Derry capsized and was sent flying across the car park.

ESB were still dealing with multiple power cuts in Donegal on Monday.

A number of roads across remain impassable due to the extreme weather conditions.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

“In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions.

“If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

“You can also visit trafficwatchni.com/twni/index for the latest updates on the local road network close to you.

“Consider the potential risks before you leave for your destination. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”

A damaged trolley canopy in Sainsbury's car park.

Chief Superintendent Beck continued: “We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it safe to do so.

“A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.

“Between 3.30pm on Sunday, 21st January and 2am on Monday, 22nd January, officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm.

“We remind the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101. You can do this online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency.”

In Donegal, meanwhile, the storm managed to knock out communications at one of the main Garda stations in the county.

"There is an issue with the phone lines at Milford Garda Station today. Should you wish to report an emergency, please call 999 or 112. In all other instances you may call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100. Sorry for any inconvenience caused,” reported An Garda Síochana.

Overnight the Culmore Road at Thornhill College, the Prehen Road, lanes of the A5, the A6 at Drumahoe and Irish Street were among the thoroughfares closed for a time while the PSNI in Derry said emergency and utility services and statutory agencies were 'dealing with multiple reports of fallen trees on the roads this evening, telephone lines down and power cuts'.

ESB said it was dealing with multiple power outages in Inishowen, reporting that ‘sparks are flying and the situation is very dangerous’ at one fault between Carndonagh and Ballyliffin.

A Met Office yellow wind warning for Derry will remain in place until 12 noon on Monday while a Met Éireann yellow wind warning for Donegal will expire at 7pm.

Met Éireann have forecast the continuation of very strong and gusty westerly winds with the potential for large coastal waves with wave, overtopping, difficult travelling conditions and debris and loose objects.