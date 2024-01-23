News you can trust since 1772

Storm Jocelyn: Great James Street closed due to safety fears over loose roof tiles

A main thoroughfare in Derry city centre has been closed to traffic for health and safety reasons with loose roof tiles a potential hazard as Storm Jocelyn approaches.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT

The City Centre Initiative (CCI) says the bottom of the street has been closed although the upper end is navigable as far as Little James Street.

“Due to loose roof tiles on one of the buildings and the upcoming storm Great James Street has now been closed for the health and safety of pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

“The road is closed from Strand Road Entrance (Grand Central Bar) to Little James St Entrance (Quiggs Florist). Please seek an alternative route, we will update when the area has been reopened,” CCI stated.

Severe wind warnings are in place with a Met Office yellow warning for Derry valid from 4pm on Tuesday through to 1pm Wednesday, and a Met Éireann orange warning valid for Donegal from 6pm on Tuesday to 2am on Wednesday.

