Strabane man among two arrested by police probing hijacking and security alert

He is among two people have been arrested following the incident in the Derry Road area of Omagh.

Following a search in the Omagh area last night, Sunday, May 7, a 56-year-old man was arrested.

A further search was carried out in the Strabane area, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old man, the PSNI confirmed.

Both search and arrest operations were carried out under the Terrorism Act. Two vehicles were seized for forensic examination.

The men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.