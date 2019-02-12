Strabane MLA Daniel McCrossan is new SDLP Brexit spokesman

Strabane-born SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has been appointed the party's new Brexit spokesman by the Derry-based leader of the party Colum Eastwood.

Mr. Eastwood MLA said Mr. McCrossan had an in-depth understanding of the practicalities of what Brexit might mean for a border area like West Tyrone.

“As MLA for a border constituency, Daniel is acutely aware of the challenges facing the North at this critical time as we draw ever closer to March 29.

“The SDLP have been consistently clear that any deal must include a Backstop to ensure the rights of people here are protected," he said.

Mr. McCrossan commented: “Brexit has brought an unprecedented challenge to our doorstep. I look forward to articulating the needs and wishes of the majority of voters here who did not consent to this."