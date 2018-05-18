Strand Road to be closed to allow for tarring works

The Strand Road will be fully closed to traffic every night in the first week of June from the Pennyburn Roundabout to the traffic lights at Meadowbank Avenue to allow the thoroughfare to be tarred.

FP McCann Ltd., which has been contracted by the Department of Infrastructure to carry out the works, has written to local residents advising them of the potential for some noise and disruption.

“Carriageway resurfacing will commence Sunday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

“These works will be carried out under night shift. To enable this work to be carried out safely, to both the public and our workforce, the road will be closed to through traffic. Works carried out will include carriageway planing and laying carriageway base course,” the Co. Derry firm stated.

Every night of that week, from Sunday to Friday, the lower Strand Road will be completely closed to traffic from 7 p.m to 7.00 a.m.

It will be equally inaccessible for much of the succeeding weekend, from 7 p.m. on the night of Saturday, June 9, until 7.00 a.m. on the Monday morning of June 11.

“Works carried out on this weekend will include laying asphalt surface course and raising carriageway iron work,” the company wrote.

The contractor has asked local residents for forbearance while the work is carried out and apologised in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused during the road works.

“As with all construction work there will be some noise and disruption,” said the Magherafelt-based firm.