Over 1,000 local people have signed a petition calling for work to start on the long-awaited Strathfoyle Greenway Project.

Enagh Youth Forum’s Online Strathfoyle Greenway Petition has now attracted over 500 signatures, with a further 600 paper petition signatures have also been collected over the past few months.

The petition urges Derry City & Strabane District Council and the Department For Communities to fund the greenway extension. Youth & Community Worker with Enagh Youth Forum, Paul Hughes said: “All the establishment political parties need to recognise the real negative impacts that having no Assembly is having on working class communities right across this city.

“We share the frustration expressed by all those who have been campaigning for the Clooney Greenway project.

“Strathfoyle needs this greenway. It will connect us to the Waterside and the city, and ,connect the Waterside and city to us. It will go some way to improving local health and well-being as well as combatting the worst effects of rural isolation and social exclusion. It’s time to make it happen!”

The online petition can be accessed via you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/fund-the-greenway-extension-out-to-strathfoyle or paper petition stalls are in place every Saturday morning along the Waterside Greenway.