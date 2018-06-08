Success for Sugar Rush at DANI Awards

Sugar Rush Creative - a mobile app development website - has been recognised for a pioneering app created for Altnagelvin based Medical and Dental Education (MDE) at the 2018 DANI Awards.

The app is being named Finalist in the ‘Best Campaign in Healthcare.’ The award recognises the expertise and quality associated with the development of the app aimed at medical staff and students.

The app provides an immediate and structured way of conveying information between students, doctors in training, and senior medical staff and trainers; with the Western Health and Social Care Trust being the first Trust to develop a digital platform of this kind.

The app has already provided a cost saving in stationery and has achieved 100 per cent more users in its first year of use than anticipated at launch.

Speaking about the app, Sinead Doherty, Medical & Dental Education Manager, said; “The app is a great communication tool for medical education, it gets the right information to the right staff at the right time!”

Sugar Rush Creative was also awarded ‘App of the Year’ at this year’s DANI Awards for the ‘Changing Lives’ app it developed for Probation Board Northern Ireland (PBNI).

Speaking of these award wins, Sugar Rush Creative Founder Ali MacFarlane, said: “We are honoured to be awarded for our work in the healthcare sector.

“To be named as a finalist for the app we developed for MDE is testament to the forward-thinking staff at the Trust who recognised the need for bringing communication between staff and students onto a digital platform.

“To also be announced as the recipient of ‘App of the Year’ at the DANI Awards, is truly special.

“ It really is sweet to be acknowledged for being at the top of our game by an independent panel of judges,” she added.