A post mortem is expected to be carried out over the coming days following the sudden death of a man in the Skeoge area of Derry.

Police in the city are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man in the new Clon Elagh estate on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, April 29.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A post mortem examination will be carried in due course to determine the cause of death.

“There are no further details at present.”