'Smurfing Deele' when he won on 12th April with (from left) Roisin McBride, her father Eunan McBride, then Georgina Gibbons & Lorcan Crossan.

​There was no racing last Monday night at Brandywell Stadium due to the Easter holidays but racing did take place at Lifford where Saturday night’s excellent card saw a great double for the in-form Smurfing Kennel.

The owner of the ‘Smurfing’ dogs is well known Convoy man, Eunan McBride who has raced dogs at the Lifford track for more than 50 years now and although he did take a break from breeding runners for a few years, he bred a litter of pups around 2022.

They showed some promise in trials and early races but both of Eunan’s runners showed a marked improvement on Saturday, giving maybe a hint of their future potential.

The first leg of the double was landed in the seventh race over 525 yards. ‘Smurfing Gamer’ was a 3/1 shot before the off but it would be fair to say she made a complete mockery of those very generous odds. She broke well from trap two to lead into the back straight and then stepped on the gas to run right away from the field and come home by over 14 lengths clear in a very good time of 29.09.

Yankee Belle pictured with winning owner, Francis Reynolds.

The second leg of the ‘Smurfing’ double came in race eight, once again over 525 yards with a litter comrade of ‘Smurfing Gamer’ – ‘Smurfing Deele’ – running a very good race to win after a slow break.

‘Ballygogue Jet’ from trap two and ‘Roseville Bob’ from trap three led around the opening bends and, indeed, went several lengths clear of the field. At this point that leading duo looked to have the race between themselves but the home straight and uphill run at Lifford can be very demanding and once again the race changed on the run to the line.

With the front two beginning to tire, ‘Smurfing Deele’ from trap five came with a strong run and, just in the shadows of the winning line, she got up to win by three quarters of a length in a time of 29.64 to secure the double for the delighted Eunan McBride.

Also on Saturday night’s card, the evening’s third race saw a big improvement from ‘Tommy's Law’, a July ’23 pup who had only one race on his card over the sprint distance from a few months ago.

Tommy's Law with (from left) Nico McGuckin, Shane McKillion & Gerard Stringer.

However, after a break, the step up to 525 was just what was required. He broke moderately from trap four and was third going into the back straight but then showed big pace from that point. He soon blazed past the early pacesetters and galloped on strongly to win by over 10 lengths in a good time of 28.93 for owner, Laurence McCallion. It was a great display and I think this pup will improve again when he moves up in distance

The Sunday evening card at Lifford is now known as ‘bags racing’ with the races all shown live in Bet365 and other online bookmakers. With live betting available on all of the races,finding winners on this type of card is really difficult as the races are very tightly graded but one man who has an excellent record on a Sunday is Lurgan based owner, Francie Reynolds.

Indeed on Sunday night, Yankee Belle – who won the previous week for Francie at the track – doubled up. She broke well from trap four in her race and made ever post a winning one in a time of 29.31 to enhance Francie's record on a Sunday night at the Donegal venue.

So, just to finish, there will be racing as normal tomorrow night at Lifford Stadioum where the first race begins at 7.45pm with Sundays night’s card starting at the earlier time of 6pm.

Also racing will resume on Monday night at Brandywell Stadium where the first race will begin at 8pm as normal.