‘Support Trócaire Christmas Appeal’

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has appealed to people in Derry ,Donegal and Tyrone to support the annual Trócaire Christmas appeal.

Speaking about the vital work of the Irish charity, Councillor Colly Kelly said “The annual Christmas Trócaire appeal is a very worthwhile cause as it helps to bring about positive and lasting changes in some of the world’s poorest places.

“I would appeal to as many people as possible to purchase a sustainable and ethical gift from the Trócaire Gifts range for Christmas 2017. The recipient receives a beautiful card with details of the gift. The gift is sourced in the country and given to a family in need.”

Colr. Kelly added: “I would like to congratulate Trócaire for all their efforts and help in emergencies and disasters that have affected many parts of world in the past 12 months .The work they carry out is invaluable.”

Trócaire have said that this Christmas will be one of fear for millions of families around the world. The charity states: “Whether it is the fear of starvation, violence or disease, at this special time of year, no one should be afraid. That’s why we are asking for your help this Christmas - to offer love and support by providing food, water, shelter and safety to those desperately in need.”

Trócaire provides humanitarian assistance and long-term support to communities in over 20 countries.

Last year, 2.6 million people across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East directly benefited from the charity’s overseas programmes.

In Ireland, the charity raise awareness about the root causes of poverty and inequality, and campaign on justice issues.