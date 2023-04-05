The emergency services spent hours at the scene of the blaze while people living in the area were asked to close their windows against dust and smoke.

Police are appealing for information following the fire in Gransha Park.

The blaze was reported to police at 1.25am and was brought under control and extinguished just before noon.

The building has sustained significant structural damage and, at this time, the fire is being treated as arson, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 64 of 05/04/23.

A report can be made using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.