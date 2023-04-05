Suspected Gransha arson attack caused significant structural damage
A fire that caused significant structural damage at a derelict building in Gransha in the early hours of Wednesday is being treated as arson.
The emergency services spent hours at the scene of the blaze while people living in the area were asked to close their windows against dust and smoke.
Police are appealing for information following the fire in Gransha Park.
The blaze was reported to police at 1.25am and was brought under control and extinguished just before noon.
The building has sustained significant structural damage and, at this time, the fire is being treated as arson, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 64 of 05/04/23.
A report can be made using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Residents were urged to be ‘aware of subsequent dust/smoke, and to please keep doors and windows closed’ while emergency services dealt with the blaze.