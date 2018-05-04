SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has urged local people to attend a public information event to give their views on proposals to upgrade the A2 Buncrana Road between the Pennyburn Roundabout and Bridgend in County Donegal.

Councillor Tierney said: “The Department for Infrastructure is holding a public information event on Tuesday 8 May from 11.00 am to 9.00 pm in Da Vinci’s Hotel, Culmore Road, Derry.

“This event is to give the public the opportunity to express their views on the upgrade of the A2 Buncrana Road and it is my hope that the Department can provide details of the emerging design and outline the next steps in the development of the scheme.

“The widening of the Buncrana Road must be recognised as a priority if we are serious about trying to help the economy in the North West. It has been a priority for motorists and commuters in Derry for many years and with additional redevelopment sites along the road, the situation will only deteriorate if something is not done.

“Tailbacks and traffic congestion have been a daily frustration for people using the road. Motorists and residents living in estates along the Buncrana Road have had to put up with traffic congestion for far too long and they should not be expected to wait any longer.

“I have been making representations on behalf of constituents and residents to the Department of Infrastructure and Transport NI for many years. I have been pushing for plans to move forward and I welcome progression on these proposals.

“I would urge people to attend the information event on May 8 and express their views on the proposed upgrade. To regenerate this end of the City, it is vital that the A2 is split into four lanes.”