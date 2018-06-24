Teaching block can be expansion driver

Dr Malachy " N�ill, Provost of Ulster University's Magee Campus, Dr Roma Downey, Ulster University Honorary Graduate and Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University.
Dr Malachy " N�ill, Provost of Ulster University's Magee Campus, Dr Roma Downey, Ulster University Honorary Graduate and Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed the official opening of the new teaching block at Ulster University’s Magee College campus.

“It is wonderful that this magnificent, state-of-the-art facility has opened at the Magee campus. As Environment Minister, I granted planning permission for this project and it is very satisfying to see it now come to life.

“This should be a step towards the wider expansion of Magee. Here we have a world class facility and it must be matched with world class learning opportunities here in Derry.”

He said the drive for further expansion at Magee must continue.