Teaching block can be expansion driver

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed the official opening of the new teaching block at Ulster University’s Magee College campus.

“It is wonderful that this magnificent, state-of-the-art facility has opened at the Magee campus. As Environment Minister, I granted planning permission for this project and it is very satisfying to see it now come to life.

“This should be a step towards the wider expansion of Magee. Here we have a world class facility and it must be matched with world class learning opportunities here in Derry.”

He said the drive for further expansion at Magee must continue.