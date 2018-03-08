Teen becomes third person charged with Karol Kelly murder

A teenager appeared in court on Thursday accused of the murder of Derry father of five Karol Kelly.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with the murder of the 35 year old in the early hours of March 4.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court she believed she could connect the teen to the charge.

There was no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink later this month.

Two brothers appeared in court on Wednesday charged with Mr Kelly’s murder.