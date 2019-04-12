Téirnan is a “real Derry superhero”

A Derry school boy who has been hailed a local hero, has received an unexpected reward for his bravery - one year’s worth of food from a local restaurant.

Nine-years-old Téirnan McCready recently intervened when he saw three males in the Bogside area grab an 18-years-old girl and try to force her into their van.

The Long Tower Primary School student shouted at the men and told them he was going to ring the police. He was then able to lead the girl to safety.

After the story of his heroic actions came to light, local Mexican eatery Boojum contacted the ‘Journal’ to help give Téirnan a special reward for his bravery.

Paul McCullagh, Marketing Lead with Boojum, said: “When the Boojum crew heard of Téirnan’s bravery and quick thinking that prevented a potentially serious crime being carried out, we couldn’t believe that he was only nine years old.

“A real Derry superhero in our eyes, we thought we’d like to do something to reward Téirnan for his actions.

“Fighting crime is hungry work so what better reward than free Boojum for a whole year!”

Téirnan visited the Strand Road store yesterday afternoon with his mum, Céire, to pick up his generous reward.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ he said: “I saw it happening and I knew it was the right thing to do, I couldn’t just stand there and watch that happen.

“I was very scared at the time because I knew it was the right thing to do. I don’t have a heart of steel, I feel for everybody, so I had to react. I’m glad and happy that I know she’s safe and sound.

“My school principal gave me some chocolates and tickets for the circus!

He was also rewarded by the PSNI who said the nine-years-old was a “hero” and presented a him with a PSNI Badge of Honour.

Mum Céire said that as soon as Téirnan got home and told her what happened, they rang the police to make a report. “I didn’t sleep a wink that night worrying about him. It was a really brave thing that he did and both of them are safe at the end of the day!

“A lot of people have said that they were so impressed because a lot of young people his age seem to get a lot of bad publicity, but he has done something really good and positive,” she smiled.