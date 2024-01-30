'Thanks to people of Derry for incredible global support'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Anderson, NI director of Concern Worldwide (UK), said: “I want to express my gratitude to our supporters, Ferryquay Street charity shop volunteers, local community group, and school debate students for their dedication and commitment to Concern over the past 12 months, as well as Scalp challenge walkers, Millennium Forum collectors and U3A Foyle fundraisers.

“From devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, cyclones in Bangladesh, conflict and displacement in Ukraine and Sudan, to severe drought in East Africa, the generosity of people in Derry to help those most in need is something that should continue to inspire us all.

Derry Journal

“As I step down after 18 years with Concern, 11 of those as director in Northern Ireland, the incredible support of people here to stand with those facing immense challenges globally has never ceased to amaze me.