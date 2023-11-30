The amazing Carmichael family from Dungiven
During the month of September the family held a number of fundraising events which included a Coffee morning and cake sale, a Guess the weight of the cake competition, a Car Drifting event, a Sheepdog trials event, a sheepsale in Gurley's Market, Limavady, plus a Bonus Ball competition. Probably the bravest of all was their young granddaughter, Lucy who completed a Skydive!
The family decided that they wanted to do something to raise vital funds for Cancer Research following Gladys's recent successful recovery from Lymphoma cancer.
Sammy, Gladys and all of their lovely extended family would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who helped with the organisation of the events and everyone who attended for their very generous donations. All of the money raised has been earmarked for research here in Northern Ireland into Lymphoma and blood cancers.
The Dungiven and Feeny local committee for Cancer Research UK are greatly indebted to the Carmichael family.
Remember, if anyone wants help to organise any fundraising events we will only be too delighted to help. Just contact any committee member.